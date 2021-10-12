902 S 30th, Yakima, WA 98902

Charming 1945 Craftsman house near Memorial Hospital; some hardwood floors; new roof in 2018; New ext. paint; RV parking in the backyard is possible.; Stove that goes with the house is stored in the garage. Two bedrooms downstairs are considered non-conforming. Tenants will be moving. Owner is a Realtor in the State of WA. Please observe all current COVID guidelines. Do not go into the backyard if the dog is there. When you make apt w/Tenant they will put the dog away. Give Tenants 24 hr. notice. Keybox is on the side door by garage. Seller will be reviewing offers through Open House Oct. 17 (2-5 pm) plus 3 days (Oct 20th).