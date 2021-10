Ben Pittman turned in one of his best scores of the season last Thursday, shooting a 5-over par 75 as the individual medalist of the Region 1A tournament at his home course, Golden Eagle Golf Course in Irvington. Pittman led Lancaster to the team championship and a berth in the Class 1 championships near Blacksburg on Monday, October 11.

LANCASTER, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO