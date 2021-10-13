School funding issues in Pennsylvania

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By DONNA POLJANEC
Courier-Express
Pennsylvania ranks 45th among the states nationwide in its share of education funding. Within Pennsylvania we have a lack of equity in the funding of our local schools. In 2014 a lawsuit was filed by the Public Interest Law Center and its Pennsylvania affiliate in the interest of parents and school districts against state officials. This historic lawsuit challenging Pennsylvania’s school funding system is now scheduled to go to trial on Friday, Nov. 12. The case alleges that Pennsylvania’s school funding system violates the education clause and equal protection provisions of the state’s constitution by failing to provide an adequate education to schoolchildren in low-wealth school districts and creating wide and unjustifiable disparities between school districts. These funding issues have a direct impact on our local schools.

