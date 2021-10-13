Parker woman killed in crash

PERRY TWP. – A 34-year-old Parker woman was fatally injured last week in a one-vehicle crash along Knox Road in Perry Township (Armstrong County). According to a release issued by the Armstrong County Coroner’s Office, Alisha Lynn Diets was traveling south along Knox Road at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 when she lost control of the Chrysler mini van she was driving. The vehicle hit a bank and Diets was ejected from the vehicle.