LAWRENCEVILLE – Despite the rain the 24th Annual Taste of Brunswick Festival was held on Saturday, at the Brunswick County Airport. Donut lovers came early to purchase Mrs. Yoder’s Donuts and Brunswick Stew lovers came later in the morning to enjoy our famous culinary creation. Many people think stew is best right out of the huge black pot. The Brunswick Stew Masters Association sponsored the Brunswick Stew Cook-off awarding $2,000 in prizes and signature paddles. The 2021 winners are: Kevin Pair – first place, Dylan Pair – second place, Mac Pennell – third place and Clark Bennett – fourth place.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO