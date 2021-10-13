Shirley A. Busch, 79
Shirley A. Busch, 79, of La Motte, Iowa passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021. A visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, Iowa. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, October 15, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in St. Donatus, Iowa with Pastor Will Layton officiating. Family and friends may also gather after 10:00 a.m. Friday at the church until time of service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.www.bellevueheraldleader.com
