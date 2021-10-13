Prospective Students Back on Campus After 18 Months
The college is back to using pre-pandemic recruiting strategies after a 19% total decrease in undergraduate enrollment from Fall 2020 to Fall 2021. “Finally after about 18 months, we will have our first in-person open house later this month. We’re also having one in November, totally compliant with all the campus regulations – maskings, social distancing seats, and I think we will have families attest to vaccinations at registration. We’ve been offering in-person tours since the summer when restrictions started to ease.” Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Gina Puc said.www.theonlinebeacon.com
Comments / 0