Prospective Students Back on Campus After 18 Months

By Mike O'Brien
theonlinebeacon.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe college is back to using pre-pandemic recruiting strategies after a 19% total decrease in undergraduate enrollment from Fall 2020 to Fall 2021. “Finally after about 18 months, we will have our first in-person open house later this month. We’re also having one in November, totally compliant with all the campus regulations – maskings, social distancing seats, and I think we will have families attest to vaccinations at registration. We’ve been offering in-person tours since the summer when restrictions started to ease.” Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Gina Puc said.

www.theonlinebeacon.com

