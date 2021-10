Despite his game ending with an ejection, New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney is getting new recognition from around the league after his week 5 performance. Toney had a breakout game and exploded for 189 yards on 10 receptions, which was enough to get him noticed by Pro Football Focus and named to their team of the week. Not only that, but Toney was also named their rookie of the week for week 5.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO