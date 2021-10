Ryan Hampton, who's in long-term recovery after a decade of using opioids, was part of a watchdog committee set up by the Department of Justice to represent all of Purdue’s Pharma's creditors, from states and hospitals to people like himself. Hampton’s new book is out today and tells the inside story of these proceedings -- a David vs Goliath tale that he discusses with Hari Sreenivasan.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 12 DAYS AGO