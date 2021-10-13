Why Idaho Should Host A Non-Violent Squid Game

The most watched Netflix show right now is Squid Game. If you don't know what that is, you don't understand 90% of the memes circulating the web right now. Also, you're missing out on a quality series. The premise of the show: "Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits with deadly high stakes. A survival game that has a whopping 45.6 billion-won prize at stake." (IMDb)