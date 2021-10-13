Top Five Storylines To Watch This 2021-22 NHL Season

The start of the 2021-22 NHL Season is underway. And yes this is a day late forgive us here for a minute. However, it was only two games. So we are still within range with five more games getting underway here on a Wednesday night. There are always things to watch heading into a new season, but this season is a little different especially with the potential of an Olympic break happening. Not to mention COVID-19 is still going around. And obviously, that has to be mentioned. Oh yeah, this is the first time since the 2018-19 season the NHL played a full 82 game season.