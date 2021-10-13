CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Top Five Storylines To Watch This 2021-22 NHL Season

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe start of the 2021-22 NHL Season is underway. And yes this is a day late forgive us here for a minute. However, it was only two games. So we are still within range with five more games getting underway here on a Wednesday night. There are always things to watch heading into a new season, but this season is a little different especially with the potential of an Olympic break happening. Not to mention COVID-19 is still going around. And obviously, that has to be mentioned. Oh yeah, this is the first time since the 2018-19 season the NHL played a full 82 game season.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

22 predictions for the 2021-22 NHL season

Are you ready for the first full NHL season since 2018-19? We've cooked up 22 predictions - some complete long shots, others pretty realistic - to preview the 2021-22 campaign. OK, here goes nothing:. 1. Lightning almost three-peat, lose to Avalanche in Cup Final. The Tampa Bay Lightning, along with...
NHL
Syracuse.com

How to watch Buffalo Sabres full 2021-22 NHL season | Schedule, TV channels, live stream

The Buffalo Sabres play their first game of the 2021-22 NHL season on Thursday, October 14 (10/14/2021) where they’ll host the Montreal Canadiens at First Niagara Center. Most Sabres games are available in market on the regional MSG Buffalo sports network, which is available to stream on fuboTV and DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV). You can verify local MSG broadcasts here as there are several MSG channels, and the Sabres are not always on the same one. Full TV schedule below.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Vladimir Tarasenko
Person
Blake Coleman
Person
Joel Quenneville
Person
Kevyn Adams
Person
Brandon Sutter
Person
Jack Eichel
chatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings game vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Dylan Larkin to make preseason debut

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, exhibition game. Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit Plus. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates). Game notes: The Wings have fallen behind early in both of their exhibition victories this week, though they put up three goals in regulation against Chicago goalie Kevin Lankinen and six against Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen — that's a lot of K's to type!
NHL
Yardbarker

The New Jersey Devils Future Is Bright And Could Be Now

Don’t look now but the New Jersey Devils have a bright future and that future is happening now. Granted it is only two preseason games and just the start of training camp but the Devils rookies are showing they do not want to make an impact in a year or two but now. That is how competitive Devils training camp has been this season under head coach Lindy Ruff. With nothing guaranteed in the league, two youngsters are planting their flags to make sure management takes notice. Those players are Dawson Mercer and Alexander Holtz.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Maple Leafs#The Buffalo Sabres One
Yardbarker

Marc-André Fleury Poised to Make (More) History With Blackhawks

It goes without saying that when an organization infuses the type of star power that the Chicago Blackhawks have this past offseason, progress should follow. They’ve revised their roster from top to bottom, forcing the narrative away from being referred to as a mere rebuild. While those who have jumped aboard have to accept that a collective effort in Chicago’s favour is the priority, that doesn’t mean individual success should be neglected along the way. Good thing, too, as Marc-André Fleury is poised to reach new heights of superstardom in 2021-22.
NHL
NBC Sports

Tampa Bay Lightning 2021-22 NHL Season Preview

The 2021-22 NHL season is coming and it’s time to take a look at all 32 teams. We’ll examine best- and worst-case scenarios, looking at the biggest questions, breakout candidates, and more for each franchise. Today, we preview the Tampa Bay Lightning. 2020-21 Season Review. • Record: 36-17-3 (75 points)...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NFL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
WWE
nhltraderumor.com

Top NHL fantasy goalies 2021 – 2022 Season

Are you looking for the top NHL fantasy goalies 2021 – 2022 edition? Who is the best fantasy hockey goalie to take for you hockey pool or fantasy hockey team?. Below are the projected stats for the goalies. We only predict wins, losses and shutouts. If you are looking for...
NHL
NESN

Pacific Division Preview: Outlook, Predictions For 2021-22 NHL Season

The NHL’s Pacific Division is an interesting one. Other than the Vegas Golden Knights, no team in that division has proven they are a bona fide postseason contender, plus, there’s the addition of the expansion Seattle Kraken. So, the Pacific could be a fun collection of teams to watch this...
NHL
NBC Sports

St. Louis Blues 2021-22 NHL Season Preview

The 2021-22 NHL season is coming and it’s time to take a look at all 32 teams. We’ll examine best- and worst-case scenarios, looking at the biggest questions, breakout candidates, and more for each franchise. Today, we preview the St. Louis Blues. 2020-21 Season Review. • Record: 27-20-9 (63 points)...
NHL
Yardbarker

Phil Kessel Trade All But Guaranteed During 2021-22 NHL Season

While it might not go down immediately, it’s almost all but a lock at this point that forward Phil Kessel will be traded by the Arizona Coyotes at some point this season. It could take finding the right situation and a team that has the cap room to make a move, but the Coyotes are ready to move on and there will be interested teams.
NHL
NBC Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs 2021-22 NHL Season Preview

The 2021-22 NHL season is coming and it’s time to take a look at all 32 teams. We’ll examine best- and worst-case scenarios, looking at the biggest questions, breakout candidates, and more for each franchise. Today, we preview the Toronto Maple Leafs. 2020-21 Season Review. • Record: 35-14-7 (77 points)...
NHL
NBC Sports

When does the 2021-22 NHL season start?

The 2021-22 NHL season is nearly upon us, providing a fresh slate for 31 teams to attempt unseating the Tampa Bay Lightning as the reigning two-time Stanley Cup champions. That's right, there are now an even 32 teams this year after the Seattle Kraken joined the fold over the offseason. The Kraken will compete in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference as the NHL returns to its normal four-division setup after the coronavirus pandemic forced some shuffling around last season.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy