The Milwaukee Bucks returned to action Tuesday night with a preseason matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, and it was certainly an interesting contest. With most of the roster sidelined due to various injury concerns, coach Mike Budenholzer rolled out a starting lineup of George Hill, Grayson Allen, Jordan Nwora, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, and Brook Lopez. Ultimately, Memphis led most of the way and would secure the 87-77 victory after the game was canceled after three quarters due to a fire alarm, where no one was thankfully hurt. Although it was great to see the newcomers in Hill and Allen get some burn, the biggest takeaway from the contest was the eye-catching play from Nwora in his extended minutes.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO