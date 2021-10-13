Spanish Fork Hospital: Best Intermountain Health Care Project

CIVIL ENGINEER: Great Basin Engineering Inc. The 33-bed, 235,000-sq-ft hospital reduces the distance that patients in this growing community must travel for health care services. Located on approximately 45 acres just east of Interstate 15 and north of U.S. Highway 6, the hospital includes a full emergency department, a mother and baby care department, four operating rooms, imaging and infusion services, physical therapy, lab and medical office space and a central utility plant. Imaging services such as CT, radiology and MRI are offered, along with cardiopulmonary diagnostic testing and infusion therapy.