In a surprise move, the Coachella festival has reversed its plan to require vaccinations for ticketholders to its April 2022 events, and instead will only require proof of a negative test taken within 72 hours of the event (although proof of full vaccination will work as well). Curiously, the announcement was made Tuesday afternoon via the festival’s Instagram story — not on its main Instagram page or on Twitter, where the most recent post, dating from August, says proof of full vaccination is required for all shows from Coachella promoter Goldenvoice. “After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of...

