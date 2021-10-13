CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre FFA hosts judging event

dickinsonnewstimes.com
 5 days ago

Julia Brunner shows her medal from her third place finish in the Land Judging Career Development Events Sept. 30. Centre FFA hosted the South Central District Land and Homesite Evaluation career development event where members learned how to evaluate top and sub soil types, slope, soil depth, permeability, erosion, and ...

www.dickinsonnewstimes.com

mainstreetnews.com

Jackson-Empower FFA Forestry Team competes at area event

Two Jackson-Empower FFA Forestry Team members placed in the recent Jackson Trail Christian School Tree Identification Contest. Emma Lawrence placed third in the 8th and 9th grade division and Carson Black placed second in the 10th – 12th grade division. Team members are: Emma Lawrence, Cason Black and Cason Jackson.
JEFFERSON, GA
stevenscountytimes.com

Hancock FFA recent events

The Hancock FFA and ag department has been doing several fall activities. The Nursery & Landscaping team placed 1st in the region on October 5th in Alexandria! Team members had to identify different trees, flowers and disease, take an exam on their general knowledge of nursery and landscaping plants and calculate soil needs for a landscaping project. The team includes Julia Wulf (7th), Kendra Koehl (5th), Adyson Joos (6th), Karina Koehl, Maggie Schmidgall, Gracie Nohl (9th), Brady Luthi (2nd) and Winston Schaefer (4th).
ALEXANDRIA, MN
eparisextra.com

Prairiland FFA hosts Kick Off Chapter FFA Meeting || Sponsored by Quality Care ER

On Monday, September 20th, 2021, Prairiland FFA hosted a Kick Off Chapter FFA Meeting for their junior and chapter members. On Monday, September 20th, 2021, Prairiland FFA hosted a Kick Off Chapter FFA Meeting for their junior and chapter members. A total of 42 members attended the first meeting of the year, not including parents or guests. The seven chapter officers conducted the meeting and the members were able to discuss upcoming events. After the business was concluded members played on a waterslide and learned about teamwork through games. A special thanks to Shane Oats and Micheal Webb for supplying and cooking burgers and fries for our members.
Cedar Valley Daily Times

W-SR FFA members attend soil judging contest

Seven Waverly-Shell Rock FFA members attended District Soil Judging on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Hawkeye Community College. The W-SR Soils team did well with sixth- and 13th-place finishes out of 30 teams. Kysa Klein was 10th and Cece was 25th. Others on the team were Aiden, Mariana, Abby, Karissa and...
WAVERLY, IA
Eaton Register Herald

National Trail MVCTC FFA hosts member Lock-In

NEW PARIS — The National Trail MVCTC FFA chapter recently hosted their Greenhand and Chapter member lock-in. At this event, the first and second year members of the chapter had the opportunity to come stay the night at the National Trail school building, to bond and learn about FFA, and participate in activities which were put on by the officer team. State FFA officers Jacob Zajkowski, Dawson Osborn and Jared Dunn were also in attendance and put on a workshop to teach the members about FFA.
NEW PARIS, OH
ocj.com

Northwestern FFA competes in Soil Judging CDE

This year the Northwestern FFA chapter competed in both Urban and Rural soils Career Development Events. The contest is designed to educate students on how to evaluate soil for both Urban and Rural use. Each team evaluates the soil based on different characteristics to determine what the land can be used for. The Urban land and soil judging CDE is an educational activity designed as a practical method of teaching students to evaluate land and soil to determine its potential use for urban, homesite, and other non farm uses. The Agricultural Soils CDE is an educational activity designed as a practical method of teaching students to evaluate land and soil and to make decisions when faced with soil related issues that affect agricultural production.This year the Urban team consisted of Gabby Ream, Kate Johnson, Collin Rouse, Kace Hixson, Addy Connelly, and Wesley Stoltz. The Rural team consisted of Kade Tegtmeier, Haley Caldwell, Logan Garmen, Kirsten Boreman, and Kaleb Badger. On September 22nd, at the county level at OSU – ATI in Wooster, both teams placed well. The Urban team placed 3rd and the Rural team placed 3rd at the county levell. Kade Tegtmeier placed 4th individually and Haley Caldwell placed 7th individually from the Rural Team. Gabby Ream placed 5th individually from the Urban team. Congratulations to these individuals! On September 29th, the teams once again competed. The Rural team placed 5th at the district level. Kade Tegtmeier placed 4th individually, Gabby Ream placed 9th individually, and Haley Caldwell placed 24th individually. The Rual team advanced to the state level but will not be competing due to prior commitments and schedule conflicts. Congratulations to everyone who participated!
AGRICULTURE
Urbana Citizen

Urbana FFA members place in soil judging

In urban soil judging, students must judge the soil based on four different categories. These categories include buildings with basements, septic tanks and absorption fields, driveways and local roads, as well as lawns, gardens and landscaping. Urbana competed at the county contest and placed 2nd with Faith Denkewalter in 4th, Marah Kerns in 5th and McKayla Mills in 8th.
URBANA, OH
wglr.com

Iowa Grant FFA Dairy Cattle Judging Team BIG WINNERS…

The Iowa-Grant FFA Dairy Cattle Judging Team took FIRST place out of 81 teams at the 2021 World Dairy Expo FFA Dairy Cattle Judging Contest on September 28th. The team consisted of Julia S., Alexis T-B., and Evie W. Out of 250+ contestants, Julia placed 3rd individually, Alexis placed 16th individually, and Evie placed 38th individually. These young ladies have a passion for the dairy industry, and we are so proud of their accomplishments!
IOWA STATE
martincountymessenger.com

Stanton FFA hosts El Rancho District Greenhand Day

STANTON - Over 260 Freshmen and FFA Advisors from 10 school districts converged on Stanton High School to participate in the annual El Rancho District Greenhand Day. The freshmen were treated to games, fellowship and pizza. The annual event is organized and presented by the El Rancho District officers. The Texas FFA State President, 1st Vice-President and the Area 2 State Vice-President were on…
HIGH SCHOOL
Crescent-News

Edgerton FFA Ag Soils Judging contest

On Sept. 27, four of the Edgerton FFA members participated in the District Ag Soils judging contest in which they traveled to the Toledo area and evaluated three pits of soils. The team also took a general knowledge test and utilized soil surveys to complete questions about a specific area. They placed 20th as a team with Casey Everetts being first on the team placing with high scores. Members of the Ag Soils team included, from left: Bryce Schroeder, Noah Grandey, Casey Everetts and Gretchen Keppeler.
TOLEDO, OH
buffaloriverreview.com

FFA’S ANNUAL AUTUMN EVENT IS THIS SATURDAY

The twelfth annual Perry County FFA Tractor and Truck Pull will be this Saturday, October 16, 2021, 8:00 a.m., at the Perry County FFA Alumni Blue and Gold Park (former Perry County Saddle Club), Highway 13 South, Linden. Admission is $5; children under 10 and participants entering a tractor or...
PERRY COUNTY, TN
wrmj.com

Rockridge FFA Receives Grant; Hosting Fall Market This Weekend

Grant funding will help the Rockridge FFA Program. Kirsten Kapraun is the school’s FFA Advisor. Kapraun says the chapter is hosting an FFA Fall Market this Saturday from 9 a.m.-to-Noon. Proceeds will help with travel expenses for members traveling to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis in late October.
POLITICS
WIFR

Lockwood Park Trailside Equestrian Centre hosts Fall on the Farm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The trees are loosing their green color, which means it is the perfect time for Fall on the Farm at Lockwood Park in Rockford. Every Saturday in October, the farm offers fall themed family fun. No matter the weather, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. visitors...
ROCKFORD, IL
Lima News

Quarry Farm Preserve to host birding event Saturday

PANDORA — The Quarry Farm Nature Preserve & Conservation Farm will host an event for birdwatchers on Saturday, Oct. 9. Known as October Big Day, it is the first day of the international Global Bird Weekend. Join birders Deb Weston and David Smith at the farm for a 10 a.m. hike to record the species tin the nature preserve.
PANDORA, OH
waynedailynews.com

Northeast FFA Land Judging Results, Top Seven Schools Advance To State Competition

HOWELLS – Earlier this month several northeast Nebraska schools participated in the Northeast Area FFA Land Judging Contest. According to a release from the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District, a team from Wisner-Pilger High School finished first with the top score of 1,251 points. Team members were Sydney Porter, Spencer Batenhorst, Taylor Scholting and Beau Ruskamp.
HOWELLS, NE
mvprogress.com

Virgin Valley FFA Hosts NV Greenhand Conference

The Virgin Valley FFA chapter hosted the Nevada Greenhand Conference and the Officer Leadership Training on Tuesday, Sept. 28 in Bunkerville. Students from all over the state of Nevada attended the conference. Attendees include residents of Moapa Valley, Alamo, Lund, Northwest CTA, Sandy Valley, Panaca, Eureka, and Virgin Valley. The...
NEVADA STATE
amazingmadison.com

DSU hosting Rushing Water events

Events focused on water will be the highlight of a Dakota State University event later this week. DSU speech instructor and Theater Director Ann Elder is planning a weekend of water-themed events to discuss the resource. It is called “Hands Across Rushing Water: A Chat Aqua” and will be free...
MADISON, SD
blainecountyjournal.com

Chinook FFA Chapter Hosts District Contest

The Chinook Chapter of the FFA hosted Judith Basin District's Fall Contest on Wednesday, October 6 with several livestock judging events taking place at the Bear Paw Livestock facility in Chinook and with range contests occurring at the Chinook Rod and Gun Club range site. Chinook High School Agriculture Education Instructor and FFA Advisor, Karyn Billmayer reported that there was a good turnout and beautiful weather for the event. Approximately 230 students competed in livestock judging and another 45 took on the challenge with range management.
CHINOOK, MT

