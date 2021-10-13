CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Support HR 2307 and the fight against climate change, reader says:

By Patricia Pesko Rice Lake
chetekalert.com
 5 days ago

Young people are concerned about climate change. According to a recent survey, nearly 60 percent of young people say they are very worried or extremely worried about climate change. The survey claims to be the biggest of its kind, with responses from 10,000 people between ages of 16 and 25 years. Three-quarters of those questioned in ten countries said they think the future is frightening, and 58 percent felt betrayed by government inaction and 64 percent said leaders are not doing enough to avoid the worst of climate change. As a grandparent, I feel the frustration and want to do something about it.

www.chetekalert.com

Comments / 0

Related
Aviation Week

Pentagon Releases Broad Plan To Fight Climate Change

The impacts of climate change will permeate all of the U.S. military’s plans and operations, and the Pentagon says it needs to make big changes not only to address those impacts but also to get ahead of its strategic competitors. “We know we are transitioning to a carbon-free future and so the...
ENVIRONMENT
monmouth.edu

Panel Encourages Politicians to Fight Climate Change

Monmouth University hosted a virtual panel discussion as a part of the third annual Climate Crisis Teach-In on Monday, Oct. 4. Moderated by Heide Estes, Ph.D., Professor of English, the panel discussed what can be done to convince politicians and the general public to do more to combat climate change. Panelists included Stephen Chapman, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Political Science, Marina Vujnovic, Ph.D., Professor of Communication, and Patrick Murray, Professor and Director of the Polling Institute.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
International Business Times

Digital Technology: Friend Or Foe Against Climate Change?

From the energy that goes into making smartphones to the fact that even emails create carbon emissions, the world's internet addiction comes with costs to the climate. But could digital technology be part of the solution to climate change, as well as the problem?. Ahead of next month's COP26 climate...
ENVIRONMENT
The Mountaineer

Triple-Win Climate Solutions: Readers tell how they mitigate climate change

”Nature never did betray the heart that loved her.” — William Wordsworth, 1798. Jan Jacobson, of Haywood County, is the first to respond to our request for readers’ actions to mitigate climate change. Ms. Jacobson has made numerous, easy changes, she writes, “to lessen my impact on our planet.” Her response below includes lists of what to do and information on buying.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy Baldwin
Person
Tom Tiffany
CBS News

Pope calls on lawmakers to quickly reach consensus on fighting climate change

Pope Francis on Saturday called on lawmakers worldwide to overcome "the narrow confines" of partisan politics to quickly reach consensus on fighting climate change. The pope addressed parliamentarians who were in Rome for a preparatory meeting before the U.N's annual climate conference, which begins in Glasgow, Scotland, on October 31.
RELIGION
Reuters

Central banks lack tools to fight climate change -Nobel laureate

LONDON (Reuters) - Central banks are at risk of over-promising on how they can respond to the challenges posed by climate change, a Nobel economics laureate whose work questions how well economic models cope with uncertainty has warned. Professor Lars Peter Hansen, an economist at the University of Chicago, raised...
ENVIRONMENT
cooldavis.org

September Davis Climate Strike Drew Students and Supporters: “Still Time for Change”

Greta Thunberg and the impressive worldwide youth group she founded, “Fridays for Future,” called a second global Climate Strike on Friday, September 24th, 2021. This was not a light-hearted publicity event, but rather a somber and thoroughly researched warning to all countries to take immediate actions to curb CO2 emissions. Unfortunately, since millions joined the September 2019 climate strikes, the burning of fossil fuels has accelerated, and our climate has grown more erratic and dangerous. Our climate is increasingly unlivable as wildfires, flooding, and intense heat waves cause damage and deaths around the globe.
DAVIS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Economy#Carbon Price#Americans
Axios

Pope Francis: "Everyone has a role to play" in climate change fight

Pope Francis met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday, as he urged lawmakers to overcome "the narrow confines" of partisan politics to fight climate change. Context: Francis spoke to parliamentarians who were in Rome for a meeting before the UN's climate conference, which comes as scientists caution that the window for keeping alive the Paris Agreement's most ambitious temperature target is rapidly closing, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.
RELIGION
sfrichmondreview.com

Letter to the Editor: Act Now to Fight Climate Change

If San Francisco is going to survive climate change, we must act now. But how can we, the citizens of SF, trust that city hall is looking out for us and not just the politicians and corporations hungry for profits at the expense of the planet?. SF city hall has...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Grist

Report: Corporations are tanking America’s best shot at fighting climate change

Corporate America loves climate action. At least, that’s what companies’ public climate pledges would have you think. But their lobbying activity often says otherwise. Despite ambitious commitments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, a new report from the nonprofit ClimateVoice reveals that 12 of the U.S.’s largest pro-climate companies are obstructing efforts to pass the Build Back Better Act — the multitrillion-dollar budget reconciliation package that would help set the nation on track to meet the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
oilandgas360.com

Blackrock CEO says the world is on track to lose climate change fight

(Bloomberg) –BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said emerging economies need about $1 trillion a year over the next three decades for the world to achieve carbon neutrality. “Right now the emerging world is getting about $150 billion a year, so we’re on a pathway of failing,” Fink said...
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

Bloomberg Philanthropies Commits $25 Million To Accelerate Satellite & Airborne Methane Sensing Technologies To Turbocharge Fight Against Climate Change

Bloomberg Philanthropies, Carbon Mapper, and partners announced the Carbon Mapper Accelerator program, to accelerate the deployment of emerging remote sensing technologies needed to effectively pinpoint, quantify, and diagnose sources of high-emission methane and carbon dioxide (CO2) globally. The new initiative provides immediate support to governments committed to the Global Methane Pledge, an unprecedented agreement led by the United States and the European Union to reduce global methane emissions by 30% by 2030, which yesterday gained 24 new country signatories.
ADVOCACY
Arizona Capitol Times

Sinema can address energy inequities, fight climate change

Thousands of Arizonans invest in solar each year to lower their electricity bills and contribute to creating a cleaner, more sustainable community. Congress is currently debating a $3.5 trillion budget bill that, if passed, will drive long-term economic growth and promote sustainability here in the Grand Canyon State and across the country. But as it stands today, it is still missing a critical component that would begin to address disparities in access to the benefits of solar energy and create good paying jobs in Arizona communities.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hermoney.com

6 Ways Your Money Can Help Fight Climate Change

Wanna save the planet with what you buy? Up for fighting climate change while also making money? We’ve got a step-by-step guide. The latest headlines on climate change are bleak. And sometimes the ongoing news of humans’ environmental impact on our precious planet can be overwhelming, leaving us feeling helpless as to how we can really make an impact. While we know that substantive and lasting changes must come from corporations and global government leaders, our everyday decisions and small actions really do help. And when we know we’re helping, it can make us feel more empowered and more positive overall. Every choice you make, from where you source your food, to the type of car you drive, and even which company you bank with can create a ripple effect for the planet.
FASHION
theedgemarkets.com

Insufficient clean energy investment compromises climate change, poverty fight

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 14): This year’s Energizing Finance research series — developed by Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) in partnership with Climate Policy Initiative (CPI) and Dalberg Advisors — shows the world is falling perilously short of the investment required to achieve energy access for all by 2030 for the seventh consecutive year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Laredo Morning Times

A recipe for fighting climate change and feeding the world

"It's so different from anything I've baked with," says my baking partner, Jenny Starrs. We're standing in the tiny kitchen of my Washington, D.C., apartment, examining palmfuls of a dark, coarse, rich-scented flour. It's unfamiliar because it was milled from Kernza, a grain that is fundamentally unlike all other wheat humans grow.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy