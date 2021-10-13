Support HR 2307 and the fight against climate change, reader says:
Young people are concerned about climate change. According to a recent survey, nearly 60 percent of young people say they are very worried or extremely worried about climate change. The survey claims to be the biggest of its kind, with responses from 10,000 people between ages of 16 and 25 years. Three-quarters of those questioned in ten countries said they think the future is frightening, and 58 percent felt betrayed by government inaction and 64 percent said leaders are not doing enough to avoid the worst of climate change. As a grandparent, I feel the frustration and want to do something about it.
