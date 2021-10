If you believe the best things in life are worth waiting for, add Ruston’s 56-55 double overtime victory against Ouachita to your list of reasons why. In a series between district schools that’s been increasingly unpredictable through the years, the latest chapter of this rivalry might have been its best. How else can you describe a chaotic game that featured two lightning delays, a game-tying pass with seven seconds remaining in regulation, two overtimes and an unsuccessful fake extra point that ended the game?

