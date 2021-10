Taking Back Sunday released their cover of Weezer’s “My Name Is Jonas” on Friday (Oct. 15th). While rare for this band to record covers, bassist Shaun Cooper told Consequence, “In 2019 we were on tour… a lot! Over time soundcheck got pretty laborious. One day before a show in Cincinnati, OH somebody started playing the opening chords to ‘My Name is Jonas’… We all grew up listening to Weezer. Playing this song together was so much fun and broke up the monotony of day to day touring life. We started adding the song to our set list and recorded it on a day off in Buffalo NY. We love this song and we hope our rendition does it justice.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO