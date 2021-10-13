CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FireHouse News 10/13/21

sierracountyprospect.org
 6 days ago

“AT THE FIREHOUSE” by Vicky Tenney & Dale Simerson. DOWNIEVILLE: October 4th Medical Urgent care response for COVID-19 test.; DVAM responded to Sierra City for an injured person who was air lifted to the hospital in Reno. October 5th Officer’s meeting.; EMT Class.; Medical Urgent care response for COVID-19 tests. October 6th Medical Urgent care response for COVID-19 tests.; EMT Class. October 8th Responded for a Helpline activation, a person who fell & needed assistance. October 9th Medical Urgent Care response for COVID-19 tests. October 10th Medical Urgent Care response for COVID-19 test.

