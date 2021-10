He’s being portrayed in the Hulu miniseries Dopesick by Peter Sarsgaard, but where is the real-life Rick Mountcastle now? Dopesick tells the story of the opioid crisis in the U.S. and Purdue Pharma’s marketing of OxyContin. And as The New York Times reported in a 2019 episode of its TV show The Weekly, Mountcastle is one of the prosecutors who launched an investigation into Purdue in 2002 and served as lead author on a prosecution memo about the pharmaceutical company.

