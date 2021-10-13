CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eating mushrooms could lower your risk of depression, study claims

By Joe Davies For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEating mushrooms could help lower your risk of suffering depression, a study has claimed. Penn State College of Medicine experts looked at diet and mental health data from more than 24,000 adults. Their decade-long research showed volunteers who avoided mushrooms were more likely to develop depression. Lead author Dr Joshua...

www.dailymail.co.uk

