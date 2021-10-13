Saints fall to top-ranked Skippers in section semifinals

With the beautiful Gustavus Adolphus Swanson Tennis Center playing host to the section 2AA tournament, the St. Peter Saints tennis team ran into the juggernaut that is the state of Minnesota’s top-ranked program, the Minnetonka Skippers. The Saints phenomenal season as a team came to an end at the hands of the Skippers 7-0, leaving St. Peter with a 17-3 record as it now prepares for individual section play, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16.