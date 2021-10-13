CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Saints fall to top-ranked Skippers in section semifinals

By BEN CAMP ben.camp@apgsomn.com
southernminn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the beautiful Gustavus Adolphus Swanson Tennis Center playing host to the section 2AA tournament, the St. Peter Saints tennis team ran into the juggernaut that is the state of Minnesota’s top-ranked program, the Minnetonka Skippers. The Saints phenomenal season as a team came to an end at the hands of the Skippers 7-0, leaving St. Peter with a 17-3 record as it now prepares for individual section play, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16.

www.southernminn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pine City, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
Minnetonka, MN
City
Fairmont, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
NBC News

Political world reacts to Colin Powell's death: 'A trailblazing leader'

Leaders around the world paid tribute to former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died at 84 of Covid-19 complications on Monday. "Colin embodied the highest ideals of both warrior and diplomat. He was committed to our nation’s strength and security above all," President Joe Biden said in a statement. Biden paid tribute to Powell's foreign policy influence and trailblazing legacy as well their personal friendship.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Ropes#The Minnetonka Skippers
Reuters

Russia shuts mission to NATO in spy row retaliation

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it would halt the activities of its diplomatic mission to NATO after the Western military alliance expelled eight Russians saying they were spies. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said staff at NATO's military mission in Moscow would be stripped of their...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Celebrities join Prince William for Earthshot Prize award

LONDON (AP) — Celebrities joined Prince William in London on Sunday for the inaugural awards ceremony of his Earthshot Prize, an ambitious environmental program that aims to find new ideas and technologies around the world to tackle climate change and Earth’s most pressing challenges. The winners announced Sunday included the...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy