Seven in Ten Medicare Beneficiaries Did Not Compare Plans During Past Open Enrollment Period
Each year, people with Medicare can review their coverage options and change plans during the open enrollment period (October 15 to December 7). Medicare beneficiaries with traditional Medicare can compare and switch Medicare Part D stand-alone drug plans or join a Medicare Advantage plan, while enrollees in Medicare Advantage can compare and switch Medicare Advantage plans or elect coverage under traditional Medicare with or without a stand-alone drug plan. Beneficiaries have no shortage of plans to choose from: in 2021, the average Medicare beneficiaries can choose among 33 Medicare Advantage plans and 30 Part D stand-alone prescription drug plans (PDPs).www.kff.org
