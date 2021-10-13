Seven in Ten Medicare Beneficiaries Did Not Compare Plans During Past Open Enrollment Period

It’s hard to believe October has arrived, and summer is behind us. October is open enrollment season for seniors who want to change their Medicare coverage. Whether someone wants to change to a Medicare Advantage Plan from original Medicare, or move back to original Medicare from Medicare Advantage, or make changes in their Medicare Prescription D Plan, open enrollment is the time to make these changes. Open enrollment begins Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7. Because this is the only time of year you can make changes to your Medicare plan, it is important to take this opportunity to re-examine your situation.

