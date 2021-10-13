Spider Lake News

Dreamcatchers are iconic, well-known symbols within Native American cultures. The tradition of dreamcatchers originates from the Ojibwa tribe. The Ojibwa dreamcatcher symbolizes natural wisdom. Ojibway is the name of the tribe in Canada, the name of the American tribe is Chippewa. Ojibwas reside in southern Canada in Manitoba and Ontario and in the states of Michigan and Wisconsin. Dreamcatchers were originally made of twigs of the willow tree. Twigs were gathered fresh and they were pulled into a spiral or a circle. The web was made of the thread stalk of stinging nettle. Ojibwas decorated their dreamcatchers with bird feathers found from the ground and gemstones. Bad dreams get caught into the web and when morning sun rays touch the web the bad dreams get destroyed and good dreams go through the holes. It is recommended to hang the dream catcher above one bed. Once the good dreams travel through the holes they gently fall down through the ribbons and feathers to the mind of the dreamer. Good dreams know their way in. Bad dreams get tangled and perish.

