Spider Lake News

We are October people. We live in the hills beside the river and along the shining lake, an autumn sea. Our towns curve around its shores — colorful blocks, stacked and peaked; shadows moving inside softly glowing squares of windows. Bright trees and yellow-lit lamps line dark, damp empty streets. The fog on little cat feet tiptoes into town off the lake, crawls out of the streams and marshes and prowls the October evenings. We bask in the sun, we drowse in the rain. We light enormous fires and small ones to warm our bones, our hearths, our kettles. Woodsmoke is a straight line up to heaven above each house. We are children of the trees, their brilliant coats of leaves thrown down for us to gather, wade through, and toss high by the handfuls into the blazing, fading sunlight. We don our bright jackets and hats mornings and evenings, clothed in heavy layers of patchworked quilts at night against the black sky, the cold stars.
