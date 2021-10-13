CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Spider Lake News

By Donna Nickel Community Columnist
APG of Wisconsin
 5 days ago

Just last weekend, the Hayward Area Chapter of Muskies, Inc. sponsored a musky tournament. As the tournament began, Carolyn Ascher emailed that she had entered and really hoped to win a prize. She did not win, but she did tell me that her new neighbor, Matt Alberts, won first place. “That’s a really big deal,” she wrote.

www.apg-wi.com

Comments / 0

Related
APG of Wisconsin

Southern Price County news

Friday, Oct. 15, is Community Service Day at the Prentice High School. People who live in the Prentice School District, or know of someone living in the district who is elderly or disabled and may need extra help with fall yard work or other tasks, please call the District Office at (715) 428-2811.
PRENTICE, WI
APG of Wisconsin

Fall paddle on the Red Cedar River Sunday

Experience the magic of autumn canoeing on the Red Cedar River this Sunday, Oct. 17 from 1-4 p.m. This free event is sponsored by a volunteer group, Red Cedar Paddle Trail, Inc. Paddlers will launch their canoes or kayaks at 1 p.m. from Shudlick Park on Reuter Avenue in Rice...
RICE LAKE, WI
Reporter

Letter to editor: Good news on Mermaid Lake Park

In 2020 Whitpain Township acquired the 62-acre Mermaid Lake property in the heart of the Township for open space and recreational use. The Board of Supervisors quickly opened the park to the public for immediate use and enjoyment. Planning for future park use is an ongoing transparent process that has...
WHITPAIN TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hayward#The Spider#Teal
ohmymag.co.uk

Abandoned table for two found in the woods of Lake District

A photographer was stunned to find a fully set table for two in the woods of the Lake District. Ashley Cooper discovered the mysterious afternoon tea set-up with tables and chairs, while wandering the wilderness. Instagram Generation. He initially thought it was an art installation, but upon closer inspection, he...
WORLD
fantasticfunandlearning.com

Spider Art Projects

Seasonal art projects are fun way to explore different themes and seasonal symbols. Sometimes it’s great to have an easy art project idea to do just for fun, and other times it’s great to tie art projects into larger unit studies or books you’re reading. Whether you’re looking for a spider craft to go along with your favorite spider book, planning full spider theme for your preschoolers, or planning some festive Halloween activities for kids you’re sure to find an ideas to try in this collection of spider art projects for kids.
DESIGN
APG of Wisconsin

Packerland Plus stores in Park Falls, Minocqua closing

Owners Brenda and Brian Mrotek announced that the Packerland Plus stores located in Park Falls and Minocqua are closing. The Packerland Plus building in Park Falls is for sale and inventory will be liquidated. Presently, all items are available at reduced prices. In a recent interview, Brenda noted she and Brian hope to have everything gone by Christmas, or year’s end.
PARK FALLS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
APG of Wisconsin

Ogema Library hours changing

The Ogema Library has changed its hours of operation for the fall, winter and early spring. The library will be closed Monday and Sunday, and open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, through Thursday. On Fridays and Saturdays, the library will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
OGEMA, WI
APG of Wisconsin

New KV Tech home takes shape west of Ashland

The immense wood-framed building under construction is clearly visible to traffic headed east on Highway 2, not far from Superior Sauna in Bayfield County’s town of Eileen. The two-story structure will be the home of KV Tech Construction of Mason, a multi-faceted company that offers services including insulation, construction, excavation and home improvement.
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
Only In North Dakota

Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Mountain Town In North Dakota

Autumn is a magical time of year, isn’t it? The weather is rapidly changing from warm and muggy to crisp and chilly, with that familiar little bite in the air that tells us winter is on its way. There are some towns all over North Dakota that are downright magic during this time of year; […] The post Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Mountain Town In North Dakota appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
APG of Wisconsin

Butternut and Chippewa news

Sorry for the confusion of my news column in last week’s paper being under “Letters From Musky Falls.” I didn’t know about it either till I read the paper. Well, we now have a name for the Suffolk filly that was born on Lakeview Farm last week. Her name is Grace. Now we know the rest of the story!
BUTTERNUT, WI
Niina Pekantytär

Dream-catcher and the Spider Goddess

Dreamcatchers are iconic, well-known symbols within Native American cultures. The tradition of dreamcatchers originates from the Ojibwa tribe. The Ojibwa dreamcatcher symbolizes natural wisdom. Ojibway is the name of the tribe in Canada, the name of the American tribe is Chippewa. Ojibwas reside in southern Canada in Manitoba and Ontario and in the states of Michigan and Wisconsin. Dreamcatchers were originally made of twigs of the willow tree. Twigs were gathered fresh and they were pulled into a spiral or a circle. The web was made of the thread stalk of stinging nettle. Ojibwas decorated their dreamcatchers with bird feathers found from the ground and gemstones. Bad dreams get caught into the web and when morning sun rays touch the web the bad dreams get destroyed and good dreams go through the holes. It is recommended to hang the dream catcher above one bed. Once the good dreams travel through the holes they gently fall down through the ribbons and feathers to the mind of the dreamer. Good dreams know their way in. Bad dreams get tangled and perish.
APG of Wisconsin

This month is a perfect 10

We are October people. We live in the hills beside the river and along the shining lake, an autumn sea. Our towns curve around its shores — colorful blocks, stacked and peaked; shadows moving inside softly glowing squares of windows. Bright trees and yellow-lit lamps line dark, damp empty streets. The fog on little cat feet tiptoes into town off the lake, crawls out of the streams and marshes and prowls the October evenings. We bask in the sun, we drowse in the rain. We light enormous fires and small ones to warm our bones, our hearths, our kettles. Woodsmoke is a straight line up to heaven above each house. We are children of the trees, their brilliant coats of leaves thrown down for us to gather, wade through, and toss high by the handfuls into the blazing, fading sunlight. We don our bright jackets and hats mornings and evenings, clothed in heavy layers of patchworked quilts at night against the black sky, the cold stars.
LIFESTYLE
APG of Wisconsin

Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce news

The beautiful weather has been keeping the ATV/UTV trails humming, our hotel lots lined with bright trailers toting toys to the sanctity of the Northwoods. A trip to Oshkosh last weekend reminded me to appreciate the subtle hush that is our noise. A traffic jam in Park Falls only happens when there are more than four vehicles at the highways 13 and 182 stoplights. “Stuck in traffic” on our roads simply means you’re going to be late for dinner due to a slow-moving vehicle sign.
PARK FALLS, WI
APG of Wisconsin

Memories sprout with the rains

This past week or so has brought an explosion of mushrooms. The dogs and I noticed a small spray of puffballs in a grassy stretch as we made our way to the woods this morning. We were out early, saw how our feet – their paws and my leather hiking boots – were getting wet from the night’s light rain.
ENVIRONMENT
APG of Wisconsin

Janak family escapes fire, looks to community for assistance

The family of Jordan and Sara Janak of Phillips lost their home to fire at the end of last month. The family was able to escape with only the clothes they wore when the fire broke out. According to the Phillips Police Department, the home was a total loss and only the garage was left standing. The American Red Cross has helped in assisting the family, but more is needed to get them back on their feet.
PHILLIPS, WI
APG of Wisconsin

Focus on Nature: A 'honey' of a mushroom

A congregation of mushrooms had sprouted up almost overnight on an exposed tree root by our garage that had been clipped by a mower over and over, over the years! The injured root was invaded by an opportunistic fungus that took advantage of the situation.
SCIENCE
APG of Wisconsin

Pet of the Week

Hey there, I’m Jasmine, a 7-year-old black Lab. Now don’t let my age fool ya — for an older gal I sure have a ton of life left in me!. I’m spunky and have the heart of a puppy. I like playing out in the runs with some of the friends that I’ve met while here. Another thing about me is that when it’s dinnertime, I do little “happy taps” in my kennel!
PETS
APG of Wisconsin

Sendoff of quilts, sewing and personal care kits to Lutheran World Relief

The parking lot of Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake was an ingathering site for Lutheran World Relief donations from all over northwestern Wisconsin on Oct. 9. The closest other ingathering sites were at Park Falls and Eau Claire. While the amount of donations collected areawide was not available, Bethany...
RICE LAKE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy