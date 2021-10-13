Late Season Insect Control in Hemp
Caterpillars emerged as a significant pest of industrial hemp, Cannabis sativa, in Alabama’s first growing season. While Alabama Extension professionals have found multiple caterpillar species on hemp throughout the current season, the primary pest causing damage this late is the corn earworm, Helicoverpa zea. The majority of corn throughout the state has begun to dry or is harvested, so hemp provides an attractive alternative for adult moths looking to lay eggs.www.aces.edu
