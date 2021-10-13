CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late Season Insect Control in Hemp

By Katelyn Kesheimer
aces.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaterpillars emerged as a significant pest of industrial hemp, Cannabis sativa, in Alabama’s first growing season. While Alabama Extension professionals have found multiple caterpillar species on hemp throughout the current season, the primary pest causing damage this late is the corn earworm, Helicoverpa zea. The majority of corn throughout the state has begun to dry or is harvested, so hemp provides an attractive alternative for adult moths looking to lay eggs.

