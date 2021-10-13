CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman rejects plea deal on drug homicide charges

By Terrell Boettcher News Editor
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt an Oct. 7 hearing in Sawyer County Court, a Hayward area woman rejected a plea deal in a woman’s opioid-related death. Mary Ann Hammond, 34, 13029W Water Tower Lane, Hayward, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide by delivering a powerful opioid to a woman who died June 12, 2020, after consuming the drug. Hammond is charged in the death of 53-year-old Lisa D. Quagon at a residence at 7725N Dixon Avenue in the Town of Bass Lake.

