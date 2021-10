DEAR ABBY: I've been with my husband for eight years, married for one. Before our marriage, it was just the two of us doing everything together. He has a strong distrust of people, and doesn't have any friends. We moved to a bigger city where I found a better job and made new friends. I go out with them occasionally, but when I do, he is very rude and snide to me. When I ask him why he's mad if I go out with my friends, he says, "It's always been me and you, no one else." We fight every time I go out. I'm tired of all of it. Do you have advice for me? -- SICK OF EXPLAINING.

