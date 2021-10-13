High School Sports – Three golf teams shoot WPIAL semifinal runner-up cards/KC Soccer clinches another title
-The Seneca Valley and Mars Golf teams have reached the 3A WPIAL Team Championships after both teams finished second overall in their respective semi-final matches Tuesday. Seneca Valley was runner-up to Central Catholic at Beaver Valley Golf Club, led by Nolan Nicklas who shot a 73. Mars finished second to Fox Chapel at The Links at Spring Church in Apollo, led by Blake Bertolo with a 74.www.977rocks.com
