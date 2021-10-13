Jimmy “Jim” John Chapman, 75, of Schulenburg, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Jim was born in San Marcos on Nov. 8, 1945, the son of Wilson Paul Chapman and Margaret Joan (Schaas) Chapman. He married Annie L. Weber on Aug. 13, 1988 in La Grange. He graduated from New Braunfels High School and attended Southwest Texas State University. Jim served his country in the U.S. Army from 1969-1971 during the Vietnam War. He worked for GMAC as a branch manager. He then worked as an operations manager for Ford Credit for 13 years and retired on March 31, 2005.