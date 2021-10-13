CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Braunfels, TX

Jimmy “Jim” John Chapman

schulenburgsticker.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy “Jim” John Chapman, 75, of Schulenburg, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Jim was born in San Marcos on Nov. 8, 1945, the son of Wilson Paul Chapman and Margaret Joan (Schaas) Chapman. He married Annie L. Weber on Aug. 13, 1988 in La Grange. He graduated from New Braunfels High School and attended Southwest Texas State University. Jim served his country in the U.S. Army from 1969-1971 during the Vietnam War. He worked for GMAC as a branch manager. He then worked as an operations manager for Ford Credit for 13 years and retired on March 31, 2005.

www.schulenburgsticker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Grange, TX
City
New Braunfels, TX
State
Illinois State
City
Portland, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
State
Oregon State
New Braunfels, TX
Obituaries
City
Schulenburg, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim James
Person
Margaret Chapman
Person
James
CBS News

900-year-old sword dating back to the Crusades found at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea

An Israeli amateur diver found a large, 900-year-old sword dating back to the Crusades at the bottom of Mediterranean Sea last week, Israeli researchers said on Monday. The diver, identified as Shlomi Katzin from Atlit, Israel, discovered the weapon on Saturday among other artifacts on the Mediterranean seabed, including ancient stone anchors, other anchors made of metal, and pottery fragments, according to the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA). The sword has a blade over 39 inches long and a hilt measuring nearly 12 inches, and it likely once belonged to a crusading knight.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy