College Station, TX

Florence Marie Fritsch Polzer

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorence Marie Polzer nee Fritsch, 87, of Bryan/College Station, went to be with God on Oct. 2, 2021. Florence was born on Christmas day 1933 to Alfred and Marie (Seidenberger) Fritsch in Schulenburg. She graduated from Schulenburg High in 1951 and went on to study at St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing in Houston, where she received her R.N. in 1954. After graduating, she worked at St. Joseph Hospital and in a doctor’s office until 1961.

