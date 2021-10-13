Florence Marie Fritsch Polzer
Florence Marie Polzer nee Fritsch, 87, of Bryan/College Station, went to be with God on Oct. 2, 2021. Florence was born on Christmas day 1933 to Alfred and Marie (Seidenberger) Fritsch in Schulenburg. She graduated from Schulenburg High in 1951 and went on to study at St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing in Houston, where she received her R.N. in 1954. After graduating, she worked at St. Joseph Hospital and in a doctor’s office until 1961.www.schulenburgsticker.com
