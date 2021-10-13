Girls Volleyball | Top 10 FHSAA Ranking

With the district playoffs right around the corner, we wanted to congratulate Coach Calcote and the Timber Creek girls volleyball team on an amazing season so far as well as their recent state ranking. The Lady Wolves are 16-5 on the season and are now currently ranked 5th in 7A-4A in the state of Florida. The team will look to wrap up the regular season tonight when they travel to Apopka and then district playoffs will begin next Wednesday, October 20th. The Lady Wolves will also finished 1st in district play so they will receive a bye in the first round. Good luck in the playoffs and Go Wolves!