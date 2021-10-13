Preview: Doncic, Porzingis will play both halves against Hornets

MAVS (2-0) AT CHARLOTTE HORNETS (1-2) Time: 5:30 p.m. Radio: The Eagle, 97.1 FM; Univision 99.1 FM (Spanish) About the Mavericks: Coach Jason Kidd said he’ll probably only play 11 players tonight. And he added that Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis “will play starter minutes in that sense of getting them to touch the fourth quarter. Pretty much everybody (that plays) is going to touch the fourth quarter. And then we’ll shut it down somewhere in the middle of the fourth quarter and let five or six guys finish out the game.” Sounds like a dress rehearsal game. Then again, Kidd said every game is a dress rehearsal game . . . In playing just the first half of the previous two preseason games, Doncic produced 33 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists in 34 minutes. Porzingis also played only the first half of the two previous games and contributed 22 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, five blocks and two steals in 35 minutes . . . The Mavs won their two preseason games at home — 111-101 over Utah on Oct. 6 and 122-114 over the Los Angeles Clippers last Friday . . . After tonight’s game, the Mavs will finish preseason competition on Friday in Milwaukee against the defending NBA champions. They open the regular season Oct. 21 in a nationally televised game (TNT) in Atlanta.