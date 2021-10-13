CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

FDA recommends lower sodium in processed foods

By Reuters
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday issued new guidance to reduce sodium content in processed foods to reduce salt intake in the country. New dashboards give detailed look at Missouri health data. Dr. Roach: Excessive alcohol consumption negatively impacts COVID risks. Dr. Roach: COVID vaccine OK...

New FDA Sodium Guidelines Highlight Just How Salty Our Food Is

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Food and Drug Administration has released new guidelines for companies to voluntarily reduce the sodium content in their food. They’re hoping to cut salt content in products across the grocery store by 12%. Lee Hyrkas is a Dietitian with Bellin Health and says the...
GREEN BAY, WI
voiceofmuscatine.com

FDA has issued voluntary food industry guidance for sodium reduction

FDA has issued voluntary food industry guidance for sodium reduction. October 15, 2021 By Amie Simpson Filed Under: Food, Health, News. The Food and Drug Administration has issued new guidance that aims to reduce sodium content in commercially processed, packaged, and prepared foods. The guidance provides voluntary short-term sodium reduction...
healthday.com

FDA Reduces Recommended Salt Levels in Americans' Food

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that it is lowering the recommended levels of sodium in processed, packaged, and prepared foods. The goal of the new, voluntary guideline is to help reduce Americans' average sodium intake from 3,400 to 3,000 mg...
Local dietitian explains FDA's new sodium level recommendations

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New salt guidelines from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is getting a lot of buzz. The recommendations for reduced sodium levels is aimed at the food industry, so how will this affect you?. If you're someone who likes salty food, you'll want to know about...
New FDA Changes Could Lower Your Sodium Intake

Most Americans eat far too much sodium, with 90 percent exceeding the recommended maximum daily intake of 2,300 milligrams. Because excess sodium intake is linked to high blood pressure, which can increase the risk for heart disease and stroke, the Food and Drug Administration today announced new short-term “voluntary sodium reduction goals” for processed, packaged, and restaurant foods, which are responsible for more than 70 percent of overall sodium intake.
FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
What's the deal with sodium? FDA releases new guidelines and new public guidance. The public is well-aware, by now, of the health-related diseases associated with high-fat, high-sodium processed foods -- but how concerned do we really need to be? The FDA is concerned enough to change their policies on sodium levels in food production.
Human Services Issues Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT)

The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (DHS) informs the public that Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (Summer P-EBT) will be issued to eligible school children on the following dates:. P-EBT Summer 2021 for School Children Release Dates by District. October 16 in the St. Thomas/St. John District. October 17...
