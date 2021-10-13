CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Joel Thompson’s new career revealed

By Callum Walker
seriousaboutrl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoel Thompson’s new life after rugby league has been revealed. Thompson, who joined St Helens ahead of the 2021 Super League season, is now a manager for THEE Group in Slacks Creek, Queensland, Australia – a rail construction and maintenance company. The 33-year-old registered 19 appearances for Saints, but struggled...

www.seriousaboutrl.com

