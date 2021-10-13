Leigh Centurions head coach announcement imminent

The rumour mill is already in full flow following yet another dramatic end to a Super League season, but just which five stars’ signature for 2022 have impressed the most?. If this signing had been made two seasons ago then a few eyebrows might have been raised. However, Joe Westerman has had a barnstorming couple of years with Wakefield Trinity. The 31-year-old came through the Castleford youth ranks before bursting onto the scene during the Tigers’ Championship winning season in 2007. Since leaving at the end of the 2010 season, Westerman has gone on to play for Hull FC, Warrington Wolves, Toronto Wolfpack and is now at Trinity, where he has been in some of the best form of his career, particularly in 2021 which saw him earn a call-up to the England squad earlier this year.

RUGBY ・ 4 DAYS AGO