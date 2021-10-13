CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

Leigh Centurions head coach announcement imminent

By Callum Walker
seriousaboutrl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Chris Chester was appointed as Head of Rugby a fortnight ago, he knew the task of rebuilding a Leigh Centurions side that had been devastated in the top flight would be difficult. But, he is confident that – in terms of attracting a head coach capable of getting the...

www.seriousaboutrl.com

Comments / 0

Related
seriousaboutrl.com

Leigh owner Derek Beaumont reveals club fail to sign high profile coach

Leigh Centurions’ outspoken owner Derek Beaumont has revealed that the club failed in their pursuit of appointing a high profile coach from the NRL. Last week, Beaumont appointed Chris Chester as Head of Rugby, but in the statement that came along with that appointment, Beaumont revealed that Leigh had failed to add an NRL coach to their ranks.
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Leigh Centurions transfer target rejects deal to sign for new club

Leigh Centurions target Nene MacDonald is set to sign for the Brisbane Broncos. MacDonald was targeted by Leigh earlier in the season, but the winger instead took on a deal at the Norths Devils. That move looks to have paid off as MacDonald is set to play in this weekend’s...
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Wigan Warriors adopt new club badge

Wigan Warriors have released a new badge to commemorate their 150th anniversary. Born in 1872, the club has become one of the most impressive teams in the rugby league world, winning 22 League Championships, 19 Challenge Cups, four World Club Challenges and over 100 major honours in total. Wigan was...
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Joe Wardle hits out at critics as he prepares for new move

Joe Wardle has hit out at his doubters after making the move to Leigh Centurions. Wardle has been in and out of action due to injury in recent seasons, but has made the move to Championship side Leigh as they aim to rebuild a squad that won just two games in Super League in 2021.
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Centurions
seriousaboutrl.com

Former rugby union coach that took a gamble on switch to St Helens

Jason Strange is perhaps a name that isn’t that well known in rugby league. But, the former rugby union coach and player – who plied his trade with Newport, Bristol, and Leeds as an outside-half in the 15-a-side game – is now St Helens’ kicking coach in Super League. “To...
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Theo Fages’ move to Super League rivals confirmed

Theo Fages has finally been confirmed as a Huddersfield Giants player on a three-year deal from St Helens. With over 200 Super League games and 15 international appearances under his belt, Fages will bring a wealth of winning experience to the club. Fages started his career with Salford as a 16-year-old before making the move over to St Helens in 2016 where he has gone on to establish himself as one of the games top halfbacks.
RUGBY
dallassun.com

London Spitfire, Philadelphia Fusion announce new head coaches

The Overwatch League has settled two of its coaching vacancies headed into the 2022 season, as the London Spitfire and Philadelphia Fusion have announced new head coaches Tuesday. London is bringing aboard Christopher "ChrisTFer" Graham, while Philadelphia has promoted Cho "J1N" Hyo-jin. ChrisTFer, a former assistant for the Fusion for...
VIDEO GAMES
seriousaboutrl.com

Toulouse hand deal to Super League veteran

Harrison Hansen has signed a new one-year deal at Toulouse Olympique. The soon-to-be 36-year-old has played 13 times for the French side in 2021, scoring three tries and leading by example as Toulouse secured victory in the Million Pound Game over nearest rivals Featherstone Rovers. That meant that Sylvain Houles’...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
seriousaboutrl.com

Championship veteran signs new deal with boyhood club

As the 1990s came to a close and the 2000s began, Bradford were at the forefront of British rugby league. Their dominance in 1997 saw them lose just two league games as they became only the second side to win Super League. They then went on to play five consecutive Grand Finals at the start of the 21st century winning the Super League crown with two wins over Wigan and a 15-6 triumph over Leeds in 2005.
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Super League target makes shock move to rejuvenate his career

Super League target Ash Taylor has signed a surprise train-and-trial deal with the New Zealand Warriors in a bid to revitalise his career. The former Gold Coast Titans halfback rejected other NRL offers to play for the Warriors – who will be based in Redcliffe, northern Brisbane in 2022. Even...
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Former Super League boss Tim Sheens takes new position

Tim Sheens has returned to coaching in a surprising role at the Wests Tigers. Worth $1 million, Sheens will oversee the running of the club as Director of Rugby in an attempt to awake a sleeping giant. Sheens led the Tigers to glory in their only NRL title back in...
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Sam Tomkins opens up about interest from rugby union

Sam Tomkins has won it all in rugby league – Grand Finals and Challenge Cups – but there was a time when the elusive fullback nearly went to the 13-a-side code. The year was 2011 and Tomkins had just won the Grand Final with the Wigan Warriors the year before.
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Warrington Wolves stadium update

Warrington Wolves have one of the most prized stadiums in Super League. The Halliwell Jones Stadium boasts one of the best atmospheres on game day as well as one of the best turfs in the country. And, to improve that even further, the club has undergone treatment on the field...
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Leigh Centurions sign Super League forward

Leigh Centurions are delighted to confirm that Chris Green has become the club’s latest signing as preparations for the 2022 Betfred Championship campaign intensify. Green, 31, brings eleven seasons of top-flight experience and links up again with head of rugby Chris Chester, who signed him for Wakefield Trinity during his time as head coach at Belle Vue.
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Sydney Roosters forward set to join Super League side

Sydney Roosters prop Sio Siua Taukeiaho is reportedly set to join Catalans Dragons. However, despite the Daily Telegraph reporting that Taukeiaho is being hunted by the Super League Grand Finalists, the deal will likely be for 2023 and beyond, with the Roosters determined to keep hold of the Tongan international for 2022.
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Ranking the five best signings made for 2022

The rumour mill is already in full flow following yet another dramatic end to a Super League season, but just which five stars’ signature for 2022 have impressed the most?. If this signing had been made two seasons ago then a few eyebrows might have been raised. However, Joe Westerman has had a barnstorming couple of years with Wakefield Trinity. The 31-year-old came through the Castleford youth ranks before bursting onto the scene during the Tigers’ Championship winning season in 2007. Since leaving at the end of the 2010 season, Westerman has gone on to play for Hull FC, Warrington Wolves, Toronto Wolfpack and is now at Trinity, where he has been in some of the best form of his career, particularly in 2021 which saw him earn a call-up to the England squad earlier this year.
RUGBY
americanfootballinternational.com

ELF: Cologne Centurions announce Frank Roser as new HC

The Cologne Centurions of the European League of Football announced that 37-year-old Frank Roser will take over as the new head coach and offensive coordinator for the 2022 season. Roser comes to Cathedral city after coach Kirk Heidelberg stepped down following the most recent season. Centurions General Manager David Drane...
NFL
seriousaboutrl.com

Wakefield Trinity three-quarter heads to the Championship

Dewsbury Rams have confirmed the signing of centre Ollie Greensmith from Wakefield Trinity on a one-year deal. Greensmith, 20, is a product of the Wakefield Trinity academy system and has previously represented the England Community Lions. He made his sole appearance for the Super League side back in July against...
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

NRL badboy centre set for Super League move

Wests Tigers’ badboy centre Joseph Leilua is expected to leave the club. The Tigers had the option of another year in their favour, but it’s highly unlikely that they will take the centre on for the 2022 season, according to Fox Sports. Despite winning the Dally M Centre of the...
RUGBY

Comments / 0

Community Policy