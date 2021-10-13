Former Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors forward given shock new coaching role

Ipswich Jets have announced former Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors and Widnes Vikings forward Ben Cross has been appointed as Director of Rugby. Cross has had a vast career within rugby league from playing in amateur grades through to playing at the highest level of professional sport, winning the 2007 NRL premiership with the Melbourne Storm, reserve grade premiership with the Canberra Raiders in 2003 as well as playing State of Origin Rugby League for New South Wales, whilst representing Australia in the Prime Ministers XII.