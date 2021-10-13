CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

Amateur rugby league player given 16-MATCH ban for horrific incidents

By Callum Walker
seriousaboutrl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone knows that rugby league is an immensely tough sport. However, sometimes that passion and dedication can spill over in awful ways – as a Pilkington Recs player found out when the club played Castleford Lock Lane. A Lock Lane forward – as shown in the video below – was...

www.seriousaboutrl.com

Comments / 0

Related
seriousaboutrl.com

Two players set to be banned from Grand Final incidents

Following Saturday’s Betfred Super League Grand Final, two players have been charged with Grade A offences by the Match Review Panel. Sione Mata’utia of St Helens has been charged with Grade A Punching following an incident in the fourth minute. Michael McIlorum of Catalans Dragons has been charged with a...
RUGBY
BBC

Ffion Lewis: No regrets over code switch for Wales rugby league captain

Ffion Lewis: No regrets over code switch for Wales rugby league captain. Half-back Ffion Lewis has been named Wales rugby league captain for the Test against Ireland in Colwyn Bay on 17 October. The dual-code international will lead the side in the absence of injured Shaunni Davies in Wales’ first...
RUGBY
SkySports

Sione Mata'utia and Michael McIlorum given one-match bans for Grand Final incidents

Mata'utia was charged by the Rugby Football League's match review panel with a Grade A offence of punching while McIlorum has been punished for an alleged trip. Catalans coach Steve McNamara suggested in the post-match press conference that Mata'utia could have been sent off for the punch on stand-off James Maloney in the fourth minute of Saturday's game at Old Trafford, which Saints won 12-10.
RUGBY
The Guardian

Rugby league and St George great Norm Provan dies aged 89

Rugby league Immortal Norm Provan has died, aged 89. One of the finest second-rowers in the history of the game, Provan won 10 premierships during St George’s golden era between 1956 and 1966. His image still remains in the game today, as part of the NRL trophy in the gladiators...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby League#Pilkington Recs#Https T Co Ptllrjji4z
seriousaboutrl.com

Ranking the top ten derbies in British Rugby League

Each year, there is that same old debate about which rivalry trumps which. Creating such an article and ranking the top ten rivalries in British Rugby League will always cause some controversy as fans battle for the number one spot. However, here are my rankings for the top ten. 10....
RUGBY
punditarena.com

Five players currently in the running to win World Rugby player of the year

The World Rugby player of the year award will return this year, having taken a break in 2020 due to the significantly diminished international schedule. There are more test matches to come this year in the autumn internationals, but the shortlist for the player of the year award is starting to take shape, with the Six Nations, British and Irish Lions tour and Rugby Championship all behind us.
RUGBY
The Independent

Rugby to ban kit clashes that affect colour blind people

World Rugby will bid to ban red and green kit clashes in international matches to help sufferers of colour blindness in time for the 2027 World Cup.Rugby’s governing body is aiming to cut out kit clashes that would affect colour blind players, officials and fans.World Rugby has teamed up with Colour Blind Awareness to look at ways to reduce issues for those with the condition, including the global body’s chairman Bill Beaumont“From our perspective, if you’re potentially limiting eight per cent of your male audience, that’s a huge number of people who are suddenly switching off,” World Rugby’s research, turf and equipment manager Marc Douglas told the I newspaper.World Rugby’s plans mean that should Ireland play Wales at the 2027 World Cup, one team would have to wear a change kit.
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Super League Grand Final: Catalans Dragons' feat is huge for rugby league

Betfred Super League Grand Final: Catalans Dragons v St Helens. Venue: Old Trafford Date: Saturday, 9 October Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra & BBC Radio Merseyside; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app; highlights on BBC Two at 17:00 BST on Sunday, 10 October and on demand on BBC iPlayer.
RUGBY
Advanced Television

Premier Sports home of Monday Night Rugby League

The Betfred Championship will have a new home from 2022, as the RFL has confirmed a two-year broadcast partnership with Premier Sports. Under the partnership, Premier Sports will provide live and exclusive coverage from the start of the season in early 2022 to the Play-Offs in the autumn culminating in the Million Pound Game – and including every match of the Summer Bash featuring all 14 clubs in a single venue on the same weekend.
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Rugby League News: Hardaker banned, Wakefield and Warrington make signings but lose more, Saints centre linked with new club & Leeds lose three-quarter

Rugby League News – keeping you up to date with the latest news from the world of rugby league. Here are some of the headline-grabbing stories from the last 24 hours. The Hull Daily Mail has revealed that Zak Hardaker has been banned from talking to both Hull clubs about a potential move.
PREMIER LEAGUE
seriousaboutrl.com

Former rugby union coach that took a gamble on switch to St Helens

Jason Strange is perhaps a name that isn’t that well known in rugby league. But, the former rugby union coach and player – who plied his trade with Newport, Bristol, and Leeds as an outside-half in the 15-a-side game – is now St Helens’ kicking coach in Super League. “To...
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Wakefield Trinity allow three players to leave ahead of rebuild

Wakefield Trinity have announced that Chris Green, Alex Walker and Oliver Greensmith have left the club following the expiration of their contracts. Green signed for the club midway through the 2019 season and boosted Trinity’s pack in an important run of fixtures towards the back end of the year. The prop-forward went on to make 29 appearances for the club.
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Rugby League News: Sonny Bill mocks Super League club, Tomkins, Thaler and Clark future latest, journalist called out over false rumour & Leigh coaching job

Rugby League News – keeping you up to date with the latest news from the world of rugby league. Here are some of the headline-grabbing stories from the last 24 hours. Sonny Bill Williams has revealed that one Super League club ‘s**t’ themselves when trying to sign him, Serious About Rugby League has revealed.
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Catalans Dragons face coaching departure

Catalans Dragons have confirmed Head of Performance Richard Hunwicks is leaving the club. He started his Strength & Conditioning career at Leeds Rhinos, where he won 2011 & 2012 Grand Final and World Club Challenge before moving to the Salford Red Devils. He then worked with Steve McNamara and Wayne Bennett as Head of Performance at the RFL and with England RL before joining the Dragons.
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

York City Knights sign former Hull FC playmaker

York City Knights have confirmed the signing of half-back Liam Harris from Halifax Panthers on a one-year-deal. 24-year-old Harris will be a familiar name and face to Knights fans having previously represented the club in two spells, helping the Knights to a memorable victory over Toronto Wolfpack during his spell with the club on dual-registration from Hull Kingston Rovers in 2017 before playing a pivotal role in securing a third-place Betfred Championship finish when on loan from Hull FC in 2019.
RUGBY

Comments / 0

Community Policy