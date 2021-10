As the 1990s came to a close and the 2000s began, Bradford were at the forefront of British rugby league. Their dominance in 1997 saw them lose just two league games as they became only the second side to win Super League. They then went on to play five consecutive Grand Finals at the start of the 21st century winning the Super League crown with two wins over Wigan and a 15-6 triumph over Leeds in 2005.

RUGBY ・ 4 DAYS AGO