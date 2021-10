The Jackson High Lady Devils volleyball team continued their dominance of Area 2-AAA by achieving a “three-peat” Oct. 6, clinching their third consecutive region championship. They did by defeating their arch-rival, the Lady Pirates of Pike County, 3-0 in the JHS gym. As they have for the previous two years, the Lady Devils did not lose a region game during the regular season or in the tournament. The last time they lost a region contest was in the championship finals against Pike County in 2018. Since then they have accumulated 30 straight region wins (21 regular season and 9 tournament wins).

JACKSON, GA ・ 10 DAYS AGO