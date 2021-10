CHICAGO (CBS) — “You will die” – that was the message captured on police body camera moments before a 23-year-old Elgin man shot a Chicago Police officer in the face, prosecutors said. The injury could very easily have been fatal. The suspect, Jovan McPherson, has been charged with attempted murder and several other felonies in the shooting of the Chicago Police officer Monday afternoon, after prosecutors said he first he kidnapped a woman in Lincoln Park. McPherson is charged with one count of attempted murder, two felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one felony count of aggravated battery, one felony count...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO