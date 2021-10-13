Special Issue: EURO Journal on Transportation and Logistics
This is a kind reminder for the special issue at EURO Journal on Transportation and Logistics. This Special Issue aims to invite researchers who can offer novel data-driven efficient algorithms covering a range of methods (optimization, simulation, data-driven heuristics and data analytics) to tackle large-scale transport and logistics problems. We encourage the participation of researchers proposing new applications and methods to incorporate large-scale data to design efficient algorithms for large-scale transport problems.connect.informs.org
