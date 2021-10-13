Special Issue: EURO Journal on Transportation and Logistics

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is a kind reminder for the special issue at EURO Journal on Transportation and Logistics. This Special Issue aims to invite researchers who can offer novel data-driven efficient algorithms covering a range of methods (optimization, simulation, data-driven heuristics and data analytics) to tackle large-scale transport and logistics problems. We encourage the participation of researchers proposing new applications and methods to incorporate large-scale data to design efficient algorithms for large-scale transport problems.

informs.org

Learning to Rank an Assortment of Products

We consider the product-ranking challenge that online retailers face when their customers typically behave as “window shoppers.” They form an impression of the assortment after browsing products ranked in the initial positions and then decide whether to continue browsing. We design online learning algorithms for product ranking that maximize the number of customers who engage with the site. Customers’ product preferences and attention spans are correlated and unknown to the retailer; furthermore, the retailer cannot exploit similarities across products, owing to the fact that the products are not necessarily characterized by a set of attributes. We develop a class of online learning-then-earning algorithms that prescribe a ranking to offer each customer, learning from preceding customers’ clickstream data to offer better rankings to subsequent customers. Our algorithms balance product popularity with diversity, the notion of appealing to a large variety of heterogeneous customers. We prove that our learning algorithms converge to a ranking that matches the best-known approximation factors for the offline, complete information setting. Finally, we partner with Wayfair — a multibillion-dollar home goods online retailer — to estimate the impact of our algorithms in practice via simulations using actual clickstream data, and we find that our algorithms yield a significant increase (5–30%) in the number of customers that engage with the site.
RETAIL
informs.org

The Incentive Game Under Target Effects in Ridesharing: A Structural Econometric Analysis

Problem definition: We study a ridesharing platform’s optimal bonus-setting decisions for capacity and profit maximization problems in which drivers set daily income targets. Academic and Practical Relevance: Sharing-economy companies have been providing monetary rewards to incentivize self-scheduled drivers to work longer. We study the effectiveness of the monetary bonus scheme in the context of the ridesharing industry, where the drivers are highly heterogeneous and set income targets. Methodology: We model a driver’s decision-making processes and the platform’s optimization problem as a Stackelberg game. Then, utilizing comprehensive datasets obtained from a leading ridesharing platform, we develop a novel empirical strategy to provide evidence on the existence of drivers’ income-targeting behavior through a reduced-form and structural analysis. Furthermore, we perform a counterfactual analysis to calculate the optimal bonus rates for different scenarios by using the characteristics of heterogeneous drivers derived from the estimation outcomes. Results: Our theoretical model suggests that the drivers’ working hours do not increase monotonically with the bonus rate under the target effect and that the platform may not use all its budget on bonuses to maximize capacity or profit. We empirically demonstrate that the drivers engage in income-targeting behavior, and furthermore, we estimate the income targets for heterogeneous drivers. Through counterfactual analysis, we illustrate how the optimal bonus scheme varies when the platform faces different driver compositions and market conditions. We also find that, compared with the platform’s previous bonus setting, the optimal bonus strategy improves the capacity level during peak hours by as much as 26%, boosting the total profit by $4.3 million per month. Managerial implications: It is challenging to develop a flexible self-scheduled supply of drivers that can match the ever-changing demand and maintain the market share of the ridesharing platform. When offering monetary bonuses to incentivize drivers to work longer, the drivers’ income-targeting behavior can undermine the effectiveness of such bonus schemes. The platform needs to understand the heterogeneity of drivers’ behavioral preferences regarding monetary rewards to design an effective bonus strategy.
TRAFFIC
informs.org

New Research Finds Algorithm Meant to Eliminate Racial Disparities in Airbnb Revenue Fails to Enhance Revenue Equality

CATONSVILLE, MD, October 12, 2021 – Airbnb created a free, smart-pricing tool for its Airbnb hosts. But the tool meant to promote racial equality has done little to solve the problem. New research in the INFORMS journal Marketing Science finds the algorithm's price recommendations are not affected by the host's race, but rather the tool's race blindness has resulted in unintended consequences that may lead to suboptimal pricing for Black hosts.
CATONSVILLE, MD
informs.org

The Power of Subsampling in Submodular Maximization

We propose subsampling as a unified algorithmic technique for submodular maximization in centralized and online settings. The idea is simple: independently sample elements from the ground set and use simple combinatorial techniques (such as greedy or local search) on these sampled elements. We show that this approach leads to optimal/state-of-the-art results despite being much simpler than existing methods. In the usual off-line setting, we present SampleGreedy, which obtains a.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
informs.org

Frontiers: The Impact of Ad-Blockers on Online Consumer Behavior

Digital advertising is on track to become the dominant form of advertising, but ad-blocking technologies have recently emerged, posing a potential threat to the online advertising ecosystem. A significant and increasing fraction of internet users has indeed already started employing ad-blockers. However, surprisingly little is known yet about the effects of ad-blockers on consumers. This paper investigates the impact of ad-blockers on online search and purchasing behaviors by empirically analyzing a consumer-level panel data set. Interestingly, the analyses reveal that ad-blockers have a significant effect on online purchasing behavior: online consumer spending decreases due to ad-blockers by approximately $14.2 billion per year in total. In examining the underlying mechanism of the ad-blocker effects, I find that ad-blockers significantly decrease spending for brands that consumers have not experienced before, partially shifting spending toward brands that they have experienced in the past. I also find that ad-blockers spur additional unintended consequences, as they reduce consumers’ search activities across information channels. The findings remain robust to different identifying assumptions and robustness checks. The analyses draw timely managerial and policy implications for the digital advertising industry, as well as additional insights into the role of online advertising.
INTERNET
informs.org

New Research Finds New Data-driven Approaches Would Improve How FDA Monitors Safety of Approved Existing Drugs

The current approaches to monitoring FDA drugs post-market suffer critical drawbacks. Using robust data-driven approaches the FDA can identify adverse effects of drugs in a more timely and reliable manner. This method can improve the regulatory decision-making process and enhance public safety. The researchers prove their point by analyzing post-market...
HEALTH
informs.org

Big Data Applications in Global Operations and Management Session (2021 INFORMS)

Big Data Applications in Global Operations and Management Session (VMC03) Date: Oct 25, 2021 11:00am-12:30pm (PDT, Pacific Time Zone) - Virtual, via Zoom. We invite you to attend the 2021 INFORMS session on "Big Data Applications in Global Operations and Management," organized by Industry Engineering, Operations Management, and Strategic Management scholars.
COMPUTERS
informs.org

How Market Power Affects Dynamic Pricing: Evidence from Inventory Fluctuations at Car Dealerships

This paper investigates empirically the effect of market power on dynamic pricing in the presence of inventories. Our setting is the auto retail industry; we analyze how automotive dealerships adjust prices to inventory levels under varying degrees of market power. We first establish that inventory fluctuations create scarcity rents for cars that are in short supply. We then show that dealers’ ability to adjust prices in response to inventory depends on their market power, that is, the quantity of substitute inventory in their selling area. Specifically, we show that the slope of the price–inventory relationship (higher inventory lowers prices) is significantly steeper when dealers find themselves in a situation of high rather than low market power. A dealership with high market power moving from a situation of inventory shortage to a median inventory level lowers transaction prices by about 0.57% ceteris paribus, corresponding to 32.5% of dealers’ average per-vehicle profit margin or $145.6 on the average car. Conversely, when competition is more intense, moving from inventory shortage to a median inventory level lowers transaction prices by about 0.35% ceteris paribus, corresponding to 20.2% of dealers’ average per-vehicle profit margin or $90.9. To our knowledge, we are the first to empirically show that market power affects firms’ ability to dynamically price.
ECONOMY
informs.org

Augmented Lagrangian–Based First-Order Methods for Convex-Constrained Programs with Weakly Convex Objective

First-order methods (FOMs) have been widely used for solving large-scale problems. A majority of existing works focus on problems without constraint or with simple constraints. Several recent works have studied FOMs for problems with complicated functional constraints. In this paper, we design a novel augmented Lagrangian (AL)–based FOM for solving problems with nonconvex objective and convex constraint functions. The new method follows the framework of the proximal point (PP) method. On approximately solving PP subproblems, it mixes the usage of the inexact AL method (iALM) and the quadratic penalty method, whereas the latter is always fed with estimated multipliers by the iALM. The proposed method achieves the best-known complexity result to produce a near Karush–Kuhn–Tucker (KKT) point. Theoretically, the hybrid method has a lower iteration-complexity requirement than its counterpart that only uses iALM to solve PP subproblems; numerically, it can perform significantly better than a pure-penalty-based method. Numerical experiments are conducted on nonconvex linearly constrained quadratic programs. The numerical results demonstrate the efficiency of the proposed methods over existing ones.
COMPUTERS
informs.org

