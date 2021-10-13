Companies scraping for holiday staff

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Amazon has announced it’s hiring 150,000 seasonal employees this year including 15,000 across Texas and more than 6,500 in the metroplex. Job seekers can receive an immediate contingent offer for seasonal roles with an average starting pay of $18 per hour, sign-on bonuses up to $3,000 and an additional $3 per hour depending on shifts in many locations, plus the opportunity to transition to long-term careers, according to a release from the company. Seasonal roles are in addition to previously announced plans to hire more than 40,000 new corporate and tech jobs and 125,000 full and part-time fulfillment and...

