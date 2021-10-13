CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire revenues exceed projections

By Christian Wade
thecentersquare.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's overall revenue collections continue to outperform state budget writers' projections, according to a monthly revenue report. Tax receipts for September totaled $336.8 million, which is about $36.5 million above the projections for the state's two year budget and $56 million more than the previous year, according to the state Department of Administrative Services' monthly revenue report.

