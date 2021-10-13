Willmar city council retreat was a good opportunity to bet better acquainted

(Willmar MN-) There wasn't a great deal of substance accomplished at last weekend's Willmar City Council retreat, but it was a good opportunity for the council members to get to know each other better. In November Willmar voters chose three new council members: Justin Ask, Mike O'Brien and Tom Butterfield. At the same time, the council voted to do away with the committee structure, eliminating an opportunity for those new council members to get better acquainted with their colleagues. City Administrator Leslie Valiant, who is also a newcomer, says COVID-19 also eliminated some of those get-to-know-you opportunities...