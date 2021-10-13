CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chetek, WI

Barron County Dispatch Log | Chetek area calls – Oct. 13, 2021

 5 days ago

8:23p.m. A suspect with an active warrant was arrested by a Chetek police officer after the officer made contact with him near a convenience store on Second Street. 8:28 a.m. Rusk County requested help with a male subject who allegedly cut his wrists with a knife before his parents took the knife away and wrapped the wounds. Chetek EMS responded to a location just over the Rusk County Line near County Line Road and Horseshoe Lake Road.

