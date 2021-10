Broome County 4-H members who excelled in many areas of 4-H work over the past year were recognized at the annual 4-H Achievement Banquet held on Friday, October 1st, 2021 at Piela View Farm. Over 45 4-H members, volunteers and family members gathered to celebrate by enjoying cider, donuts and some fun activities including going through a corn maze with flashlights (having to answer 4-H trivia questions to find their way out) and sitting around a bonfire making s’mores. The event every year is a time to showcase the learning and achievements of the previous project year.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO