Woman pleads guilty in corpse case

A Minnesota woman pled guilty in Minnesota to aiding her son in disposing of a corpse in a woods south of Barron. Connie L. Herbst, 63, of Shakopee, pleaded guilty this week in Scott County District Court to aiding an offender after the fact in the death of Gary A. Herbst in 2013. His remains were found in 2017 in a wooded area after a family dog apparently found them and brought part of a human skull into a driveway in the 1300 block of 10th Avenue.