CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barron County, WI

Woman pleads guilty in corpse case

chetekalert.com
 5 days ago

A Minnesota woman pled guilty in Minnesota to aiding her son in disposing of a corpse in a woods south of Barron. Connie L. Herbst, 63, of Shakopee, pleaded guilty this week in Scott County District Court to aiding an offender after the fact in the death of Gary A. Herbst in 2013. His remains were found in 2017 in a wooded area after a family dog apparently found them and brought part of a human skull into a driveway in the 1300 block of 10th Avenue.

www.chetekalert.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barron County, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Barron County, WI
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Barron County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
NBC News

Political world reacts to Colin Powell's death: 'A trailblazing leader'

Leaders around the world paid tribute to former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died at 84 of Covid-19 complications on Monday. "Colin embodied the highest ideals of both warrior and diplomat. He was committed to our nation’s strength and security above all," President Joe Biden said in a statement. Biden paid tribute to Powell's foreign policy influence and trailblazing legacy as well their personal friendship.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Forensic Genealogy#Murder#Defense Attorneys#Dna Solutions Inc
Reuters

Russia shuts mission to NATO in spy row retaliation

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it would halt the activities of its diplomatic mission to NATO after the Western military alliance expelled eight Russians saying they were spies. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said staff at NATO's military mission in Moscow would be stripped of their...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Celebrities join Prince William for Earthshot Prize award

LONDON (AP) — Celebrities joined Prince William in London on Sunday for the inaugural awards ceremony of his Earthshot Prize, an ambitious environmental program that aims to find new ideas and technologies around the world to tackle climate change and Earth’s most pressing challenges. The winners announced Sunday included the...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy