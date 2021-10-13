Community members invited to attend Highway 60 Lake Crystal open house
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is hosting an open house to share the layout for the Highway 60 Lake Crystal reconstruction project. The open house will take place on Wednesday, October 20 from 5 – 6:30 p.m. at the Lake Crystal City Hall (100 East Robinson Street, Lake Crystal). For those unable to attend, the Highway 60 layout can be viewed online at mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy60lakecrystal/minnesota93.com
