Hobbies

Those Wonderful Ringnecks

marshallcountyjournal.com
 6 days ago

I began hunting pheasant at the age of 12 in 1952 in Yankton County on my Uncle Dick’s farm north of the Mayfield Store, north of Yankton. I shot one bird. I was hooked. I had a single shot 12-gauge Stevens shotgun that my Uncle Bob in Sioux City had ...

www.marshallcountyjournal.com

oregoncoasttoday.com

A wonder in the woods

Renowned wood and fiber artist Monica Setziol-Phillips is exhibiting her work along with seven of her former students in the new show at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. “Journeys with Wood” includes pieces by Setziol-Phillips as well as Ian Gelbrich, Edward Running, Jeff Lorence, Hilary Pfeifer, Whitney Vogel, Milt Ritter and Jim Gryte, all of whom studied under her at the Sitka Center for Art and Ecology.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
Plainsman

H/D Ringnecks Youth Tower Pheasant Shoot

H/D Ringnecks of Huron hosted its third annual Youth Tower Pheasant Shoot Saturday, Oct. 2, north of Huron. The 21 young hunters were taught hunting and gun safety while shooting at pheasants released from a tower. H/D Ringnecks released 100 birds for the event and 85 birds were harvested by the youth. This event is free to hunters and is sponsored by many local businesses.
HURON, SD
Albert Lea Tribune

Letter: Wonderful opportunities in the country

In my opinion, after 2,040 miles in the RV on the road to the Creation Museum, which can easily take a whole day, it is impressive and informative Biblically. It’s worth the time, but down the road to Kentucky you can find and have the Ark Encounter, which is life-size like Noah’s ark. One can also google Ark Encounter to find out more. This can also take a great whole day. Can’t forget Sight and Sound Theatre in Branson, Missouri, with the play “Jesus,” with real animals, acting and sets — all so grand! And Dolly’s Stampede Dinner Theatre also worth your time, along with many more shows to choose from — there’s much talent from the mountains of Branson. Just a short note to those who wonder. Be blessed. Reta Draayer Albert Lea.
KENTUCKY STATE
San Saba News & Star

Alice in Wonder Land

I am getting my article to the news office today (Friday) because I am expecting friends from Pennsylvania to visit me next week. They will be my first overnight guests. It was great being in San Saba last week to make contacts and check on my house that is for sale, attend the Trade Days, visit with friends, go shopping, and attend The Father's House.
SAN SABA, TX
FOX2now.com

Discovering the wonders of Aeries Winery and Resort

GRAFTON, Ill. – Chelsea had the opportunity to enjoy a day out with beautiful views of one spectacular spot in Grafton, Illinois! Today’s segment is sponsored by Aeries Winery and Resort, a family-owned business with award-winning wines, fine dining, and live entertainment; plus, big adventures for the entire family. The winery and resort have multiple phone numbers to contact them depending on what you’d like to experience. You can find that information on the resort’s contact page or call 618-786-8438.
GRAFTON, IL
The Spokesman-Review

Further Review: Underground Wonders

Tucked away in the extreme northeast corner of Washington is Crawford State Park, home of one of the longest limestone cavern formations in the state.
LIFESTYLE
On Milwaukee

Get tickets to Winter Wonders

Winter Wonders returns with a touchless, drive-through holiday light show in the Boerner Botanical Gardens, 9400 Boerner Dr. in Hales Corners. The 1.5-mile route features more than 1 million LED lights, holiday gift bag give-aways and an appearance from Santa. This year’s COVID-safe show kicks off with a special preview...
HALES CORNERS, WI
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Ahead of Saturday's opener, ringneck hunters have pheasants on the mind

The flush of the rooster pheasant has bewitched hunters since at least the Stone Age, and these many millennia later, Minnesota wing-shooters remain similarly enthralled. Saturday is opening day for these florid birds, and in advance, uplanders ponder ringneck population surveys, corn and soybean harvests, the dogs at their sides, and, ultimately, their prospects.Five areas that are top of mind:
ANIMALS
thelansingjournal.com

Wondering about prehistoric Lansing

I was born in 1941. Our house on Lake Street was between Maple and Lange Streets. I remember digging in the dirt in our backyard. After I dug about eighteen inches down, the black dirt suddenly turned into a loose sand about the same texture and color of the beach sand on the southern shores of Lake Michigan. I wondered why and was given the following explanation. As an adult, I did some research and this is what I found out:
SCIENCE
KIFI Local News 8

Yellowstone seeks comments on winter use adaptive management adjustments

The National Park Service (NPS) encourages public comment on a proposal to suspend one component of the adaptive monitoring plan for winter use, which was initially put in place to evaluate effects to resources in relation to snowmobiles and Oversnow Vehicles (OSV) use. The post Yellowstone seeks comments on winter use adaptive management adjustments appeared first on Local News 8.
CARS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Our wonderful wood storks

Hanging around the bait cleaning area, they resembled a group of tired, old anglers shooting the breeze as they languished around the shoreline. Hunched over in appearance, as though their shoulders were perpetually in a shrug, their bored expressions belied little interest until the fish cleaning began. As bits were tossed aside, they sprang into action.
ANIMALS

