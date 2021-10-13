CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burford sets aside new $100 mln pool for women, minority lawyers

By Sara Merken
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
(Reuters) - Burford Capital Ltd is pledging to double a previous financial commitment to legal industry diversity by investing $100 million in matters where women and minorities have key roles, the litigation funder said on Wednesday.

Burford launched the Equity Project in 2018 with a commitment to allocate $50 million for women-led commercial litigation cases. The new round will expand funding to litigation and arbitration matters where racially diverse lawyers have prominent positions.

Opening up the program will "address a deficit in representation that is even more acute than the gender gap," Burford said in its Wednesday announcement.

The legal profession has long lagged in building diversity. According to a recent report by the National Association for Law Placement (NALP), women made up 25.05% of partners in major U.S. law firms in 2020, and people of color accounted for 10.23%. Those figures represent only a slight gain from 2019, up from 24.17% and 9.55% respectively.

Burford said its goal is to help women and racially diverse lawyers land leading roles in cases and ease "pathways towards origination and client relationship credit."

Describing the first iteration of the Equity Project as a "proof of concept" internally, Aviva Will, co-chief operating officer at Burford and leader of the initiative, said she "always knew that we'd come back to the well" if it was successful.

Will, a former senior lawyer at Time Warner Inc and Cravath, Swaine & Moore, said some of the cases funded through the project's initial earmarked financing are still playing out, but results that have been seen so far are "positive."

Burford funded fewer cases with the initial pool than it had expected, Will said. While the firm anticipated women might pitch smaller cases in order to build a book of business – leading to the funds being divvied up across a larger batch – what Burford saw instead was women pitching "significant cases with significant budgets."

Going forward, Will said she anticipates a broader variety in the size of cases, which she hopes will help capture lawyers at different stages of their careers.

The matters funded in the first phase include those in the typical range of Burford's business, such as commercial cases varying from contracts to antitrust to fraud, and international arbitration, according to Will.

Burford said in the new round it's "already made a multi-million commitment" to a matter led by a female in-house lawyer and a racially diverse outside legal team for a Fortune 100 company.

Investments will be made in matters where female or racially diverse lawyers are the first or second chair, earn origination credit or serve as the client relationship manager, Burford said. Lawyers may also qualify if they serve as plaintiffs' lead counsel or chair of a steering committee, or where clients are represented by women or diverse lawyer-owned firms, according to the funder.

This time around Burford has also pledged to donate a portion of its returns to organizations supporting diverse lawyers.

Will said the legal industry still has far to go in its efforts to improve diversity, acknowledging that funding individual cases isn't the end game.

Helping lawyers develop books of business over time can help propel them into leadership roles, she said. "That's where you start to see a paradigm shift."

